Former CBN governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has become the highlight of the just concluded Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 (#NIS2022)

In a very witty fashion, Sanusi displayed his humorous prowess by throwing a sleek shade at the ruling party APC in a prayer

His prayer threw the entire atmosphere into laughter including the former President of Ghana, John Mahama who was also present at the event

Nasarawa, Lafia - The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II displayed his sense of humour at the just concluded Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 (#NIS2022) in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

According to TheCable, Sanusi while speaking at the summit offered prayers to the state as he made reference to the numerous candidates who purchased the N100million APC presidential nomination forms purchased by over 20 aspirants.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former emir of Kano, speaks on the opening day of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: (Waldo Swiegers)

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“To his excellency, the governor of Nasarawa state, I pray God to unleash investors on your state the way He unleashed presidential aspirants on the APC.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, Sanusi’s made the humorous and witty prayer with former Ghanaian president, John Mahama beside him.

The prayer was said to have blown up the atmosphere with laughter in what seemed like a witty comic relief.

Ex-Ghana president, John Mahama was in attendance

It was gathered that Mahama delivered the keynote speech at the summit attended by different calibers of personalities.

It will be recalled that earlier in the month, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) disclosed that it made N2.58bn from the sale of only the presidential forms which included a purchase from its first-ever female aspirant.

The likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, political stalwarts like Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, Emeka Nwajiuba, and a host of others were among the top names to have purchased the expensive nomination forms.

Meanwhile, the APC primaries will kick off on Friday, May 20 with the governorship primaries while the state house of assembly primaries will follow suit on Sunday, May 22 - House of Representative – Tuesday, May 24; Senate – Wednesday, May 25 and Presidential – Monday, May 30 to June 1, 2022.

Amaechi, Akpabio, others resign from Buhari’s cabinet

It will be recalled that President Buhari via the office of the secretary general of the federation issued a order for all serving ministers seeking higher offices at the 2023 polls to resign their position.

The likes of Goodwill Akpabio, Emeka Nwajiuba and most recently tendered their resignation to leave office.

However, the likes of Chris Ngige, Abubakar Malami are yet to issue a statment regarding their resignation as there have been no signs of the duo resigning anytime soon.

Gbemisola Saraki reportedly replaces Amaechi as transport minister

Meanwhile, media sources have it that the younger sister of Bukola Saraki, Gbemisola, has replaced Rotimi Amaechi as the new transportation minister.

Before her latest elevation on Tuesday, May 17, Gbemisola was the minister of state for transportation.

However, the reported promotion of Gbemisola is yet to be confirmed by the presidency or any presidential media aide

