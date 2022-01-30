The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, has revealed that he wants one of his commissioners to succeed him in 2023

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, has unveiled the commissioner for lands and water resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Nation reported that Governor Emmanuel unveiled Eno on Sunday night, January 30, during a meeting with some selected leaders in the state and interested aspirants for the governorship post, including National Assembly members.

Legit.ng gathers that the announcement ended months of speculations and tension in the state over Emmanuel’s preferred successor.

There are speculations that former Governor Victor Attah and some fathers of faith, an association of influential church leaders in the state, it was gathered, influenced the governor’s preference for Commissioner Eno.

It was learnt that Governor Emmanuel invited some party elders, including some of those nursing gubernatorial ambition to the governor’s lodge without disclosing the meeting’s agenda to them.

Choice of successor creates division

However, it was reported that Governor Emmanuel's choice has created a big division in the State Executive Council and state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with many members against it.

Some commissioners who are also nursing governorship aspiration were reportedly uncomfortable with the development.

The chairman House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke, said to be eyeing the governorship in 2023 reportedly stormed out of the meeting after the announcement, The Nation further stated, citing anonymous sources.

Choice of successor revealed by God - Governor Emmanuel

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel said God revealed Eno to him as the governor of Akwa Ibom state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udo, said in a statement:

“The Governor announced that he (Eno) was the one God has revealed to him as the next Governor of the state and he was unveiled to all the stakeholders from the three senatorial districts of the State by the former governor, Obong Victor Attah, who then commended the choice.

“It was an array of the political elders made up of Senators and House of Representatives members."

Udo said he wasn’t aware of any dissenting voice on the choice of Eno at the meeting.

2023: Nigerians ask Governor Udom Emmanuel to run for president

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Friday, January 7 called on Governor Emmanuel to contest the 2023 presidential elections in order to replicate his industrialization policy and use his creative financial and economic ingenuity to salvage the Nigerian economy.

This was part of reactions that trailed the governor's live interview when he appeared as a guest on Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in Abuja.

The show is hosted by the Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah on Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM, Abuja.

