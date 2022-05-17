Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in his Abuja home

The between the two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains took place in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17

An aide to the governor said that both politicians were in a closed-door meeting for about 40 minutes

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, May 17, visited the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan in his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit to the former president is in line with the Peoples Democratic Party's preparation to strengthen its political efforts ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Samuel Ortom met with former President Goodluck Jonathan. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

The chief press secretary to the Benue state governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a statement seen by Legit.ng stated that Jonathan and Ortom met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes.

Ikyur added that the duo had frank discussions although none of them spoke to the press after their meeting.

The statement noted that the former president and Ortom were beaming with smiles and exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor's entourage.

It read:

"It is believed that the fortunes of the PDP and the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections may have been central in their discussions.

Goodluck Jonathan and Ortom were in a closed-door meeting at the former's residence for about 40 minutes. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

Some of the Governors aides who accompanied him included Dr James Anbua, Principal Special Assistant, Hon. Steven Amase, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor and Hon. Abrahams Kwaghngu, Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Director, Benue State Liaison among others."

2023 presidency: Jonathan reportedly makes u-turn on APC ticket, gives positive consideration

The leaders of the Fulani community in Abuja are bent on seeing Goodluck Ebele Jonathan return to Aso Rock.

An emerging report said the former president met with the pastoralists on Tuesday, May 10, on the rejected.

APC nomination form and is said to have had a positive change of mind Sources claim Jonathan told the Fulani men that he will give them a positive reply to their plea very soon.

2023: Governor Umahi critical of Jonathan’s candidacy, warns APC to be cautious

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the rumoured entrant of former President Goodluck Jonathan has begun to spark conversations.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state in his opinion thinks it will be difficult for the ruling party APC to pitch Jonathan to Nigerians.

Umahi says it will be difficult to hand the former president the presidential ticket of the party ahead of 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng