The commissioner of finance in Benue state has been accused of making efforts to jeopardise the emergence of an Idoma governor

The allegation was made by Olohi Ka'Idoma, a Benue socio-political group against the state's commissioner of finance

According to the group, Olofu is serving his selfish interest at the expense of the general interest of the Idoma nation

A pressure group focused on equity, fairness and good governance has accused the Benue state commissioner of finance, David Olofu, of secretly fighting the chances of Idoma producing a governor in the 2023 general election.

The group, 'Olohi Ka'Idoma', at a press briefing on Friday, May 6, alleged that Olofu was secretly fighting for the position of deputy governor of the state.

Olohi Ka'Idoma has accused a commissioner in Benue state of jeopardising plans of who would succeed Governor Ortom. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

According to Olohi Ka'Idoma, such a move by Olofun would jeopardise the Idoma peoples' ambition to produce a presidential candidate or even emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Idoma people have occupied mainly the Benue South senatorial district, and have been agitating to occupy the government house in Makurdi, for 46 years since the state was created.

The Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM), through the national coordinator, Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan (retired), has been working tirelessly to ensure the emergence of an Idoma governor in 2023.

But Comrade Emmanuel Adai, the secretary-general of Olohi Ka'Idoma, alleged that the finance commissioner has been fighting a "selfish fight" at the expense of the general interest of the Idoma nation.

Adai said:

"He is an enemy of the Idoma nation and he would be exposed by God's grace. He is fighting a selfish fight, even right from his Apa local government area, down to other parts of Benue South.

"We reliably gathered that he has been busy writing names of some persons whom he is promising to give appointment to if he finally emerges the deputy governor.

"We are aware of his recent meeting with the outgoing Councillors from his Apa local government area, where he promised them an appointment in Makurdi, if they could do his bidding and vote out the incumbent House of Assembly Member, Abu Umoro."

However, Adai added that the only reason he gave such instruction is to prevent Umoru, who hails from the same clan and ward as him from emerging as the candidate.

He added that Olofu secretly told the councillors that the Benue state House of Assembly and deputy governor positions would not come from the same ward.

His words:

"We are also privy to the number of motorcycles and other items the commissioner shared recently to prosecute his inordinate ambition of becoming the deputy governor when the entire Idoma nation is clamouring for the governorship position.

"This is sabotage of the highest order and we must guide against such people."

He said the BRM and the entire Idoma people should be wary of the commissioner and those of his likes would stop at nothing to bring down their own and support outsiders.

This, Adai noted could be done at the expense of the wishes and aspirations of their people.

Source: Legit.ng