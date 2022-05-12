The Benue Youths Forum has warned political actors and their supporters in the state to thread with caution

The group said as the 2023 general elections draw near, stakeholders must be measured in their comments

The forum also alleged that some people are been sponsored to cause unrest in the state under the guise of politics

Makurdi - As the next general elections draw near, the Benue Youth Forum, BYF has cautioned against acts that could destabilise the state being carried out by the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM.

BYF president, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 13 said the report credited to Gen. Geoffrey Ejiga (rtd) on behalf of the BRM over their agitation for an Idoma governor was capable of disrupting the peace in Benue.

The Benue Youths Forum had earlier said Governor Ortom is committed to an Idoma governor in 2023. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

He condemned Ejiga's comment that no Idoma politician should serve as a running mate to any Tiv man in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election.

The BYF said:

"As a retired senior military officer, General Ejiga knows the implications of his recent outbursts and the consequences thereof.

''This is an incitement that the Idoma people should take arms against the Tiv people and by extension, cause unrest that may be unprecedented in the history of this state because of their agitations for the position of governor of the state.

"As the umbrella youth group in the state, we wish to clearly disassociate the Benue youth from any attempt by anyone or group of persons to create insecurity in the state as a result of their inability to achieve his inordinate political ambition."

Kuanum called on the federal government and security agencies to place General Ejiga and his cohorts on security watch, accusing them of planning to destabilise the government of Governor Samuel Ortom.

He added:

''We also urge all well-meaning Benue citizens to rise up and resist the activities of the BRM, whose main objective is to destabilise the relative peace enjoyed by the Benue people, through the painstaking efforts of Governor Ortom.

"BYF also notes the act of deliberate mischief and distortion of facts by the BRM.

"Contrary to claims that an Idoma person has never headed the judiciary in Benue state, it is on record that on December 15th, 2017, the Benue state House of Assembly confirmed Justice Adam Onum as the Chief Justice of Benue state.''

