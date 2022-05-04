Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has issued a Riot Act to all politicians and electorates in the state

The governor said that his administration will not tolerate any form of electoral misconduct or illegality in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state

According to Ortom, those who engage in electoral misconduct would be severely dealt with by the state government

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that nobody would be allowed to rig elections in the state.

Speaking while meeting with the expanded caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ortom said attempts by individuals or groups of persons to rig or disrupt elections in Benue state would be met with stiff resistance.

Governor Ortom has warned against any form of electoral misconduct in the 2023 general elections. Photo: Benue state government

Source: UGC

Noting his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in Benue and Nigeria, Ortom said no electoral misconduct would be tolerated in the state in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"We will not tolerate anyone who will want to disrupt the primary elections. I am going to be personally involved. My cabinet members will be involved in the process too.

"Any member of my cabinet that will go there (primaries) and do any form of shortchanging, will be sacked the same day."

Referring to the just-concluded council elections in the state where the PDP emerged victorious in all the 23 chairmanship slots and 276 councillors, Ortom said such a feat is a clear indication that the people of Benue appreciate the party's administration.

Further congratulating the winners of the elected positions during the election, the governor said that he participated actively in the poll and witnessed a smooth sail of electioneering activities.

Also speaking, John Ngbede, PDP's chairman for the Benue state chapter described the PDP Ward Congress of Saturday, April 30, as a success.

Ngbede said that a couple of complaints from a few LGAs would be addressed by the appeal committee.

In the spirit of Sallah, governor storms Benue IDPs, meets with kinsmen

The governor of Benue state had joined Muslims around the world to celebrate Sallah with members of his clan.

Samuel Ortom made a donation of N5 million, bags of rice and other relief items to internally displaced persons in his community.

Ortom also encouraged the youths in the area to stay away from crime and illegal substances while committing to hard work and self-development.

Leaders of hunters, forest guards in trouble as governor issues arrest order for shaving lady's hair

The Benue state government had condemned the shaving of a young lady's hair by some hunters and forest guards in the state.

Ortom said that his administration is not part of the illegality carried out by these hunters and the forest guards.

The governor also ordered the commissioner of police in Benue state to immediately arrest leaders of those who shaved the lady's hair.

Source: Legit.ng