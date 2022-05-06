Among stories that trended over the week in mainstream Nigerian news media was the prediction by Femi Fani-Kayode on who PDP's presidential candidate will be after the party's scheduled primaries.

2023: APC Chieftain Predicts Who Will Emerge PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Reveals How His Party Can Win

Controversial Nigerian politician and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated his position on how the 2023 presidential primaries of the APC and the PDP will play out.

FFK said Atiku will emerge as PDP's presidential candidate

Fani-Kayode in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 28 predicted that the opposition party, PDP's presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious at the party primaries ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Bukola Saraki, and Ayodele Fayose.

2023: PDP Disqualifies 6 Aspirants, Names Released, Reasons Given

Not less than six senatorial aspirants in Kogi state were disqualified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Assembly screening committee among whom were Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman.

For alleged acts of misconduct, Itodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman were disqualified from the Kogi East senatorial contest on Thursday, April 28.

Why We Killed Army Couple on Their Way for Traditional Wedding, Militant Speaks

The killing of a Nigerian Army couple, A.M Linus, a Master Warrant Officer and his wife to be, while on their way to Imo state has continued to spark outrage across the country.

Following the murder, a gunman who is believed to be among the militants who killed them while confessing the crime revealed their reasons for it.

Bad News As PDP's Screening Committee Disqualifies 2 Presidential Aspirants

Two of the 17 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have been disqualified by the opposition's screening committed chaired by David Mark.

Both aspirants whose names were withheld are to forfeit the N80 million with which they bought the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Identities of 2 Disqualified PDP Presidential Aspirants Finally Revealed as Appeal Panel Takes Decision

The two of the 17 presidential aspirants disqualified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Cosmas Ndukwe.

The lead opposition party's screening committee led by former Senate President David Mark had disqualified the two aspirants for their alleged failure to meet the requirements set out by the party.

Heartbreaking: Photos of Army Couple Killed in Southeast Emerge, Nigerians React

A.M Linus, a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, alongside his wife, were killed on their way to Imo State on Saturday.

Details of the attack were not clear as of the time of this report but Daily Trust gathered that they were targeted because they were military personnel.

Endorsement? Obasanjo Reveals Presidential Aspirant Who Can Fix Nigeria’s Economy

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state will fix the nation's economy if given the opportunity to rule the country.

Bola Bolawole, Emmanuel’s spokesperson, quoted Obasanjo as making the comment on Tuesday, May 3, when the governor paid him a consultation visit at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

