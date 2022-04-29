The road to Aso Rock is becoming interestingly thrilling as it has left many political enthusiasts in a state of dilemma on who will be coming top at the 2023 polls

With just a few weeks to the presidential primaries of Nigeria's apex parties, APC and PDP, predictions have begun to flood in on who will be the flagbearers of these parties

Meanwhile, APC stalwart, Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted a northern-northern candidacy for both political parties

Controversial Nigerian politician and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated his position on how the 2023 presidential primaries of the APC and the PDP will play out.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 28 predicted that the opposition party, PDP's presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious at the party primaries ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Bukola Saraki, and Ayodele Fayose.

He added that the emergence of Atiku will leave the ruling party APC no choice but to field a northern candidate.

Fani-Kayode further backed his assertions with the fact that politics is a game of numbers and a northern candidate from both will amount to an equal battle.

He said:

"The truth is that @atiku is likely to win the pres. primaries in the @OfficialPDPNig.

"Given that, the only way @OfficialAPCNg can win is by fielding a northern candidate.

"Whether anyone likes it or not this is the truth.

"Politics is a game of numbers: take it or leave it."

See his tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng