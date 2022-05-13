Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's political campaign in major parts of the north is attracting to himself some powerful politicians, especially from the camp of the ruling party, the All progressives Congress (APC).

To attend a rally where they will officially announce their defection to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at Miller Road Kwankwasiyya House, some vibrant northern politicians were seen with the former Kano governor on Friday, May 13, Daily Trust reports.

They are Ex-Director General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a former Speaker of Kano House of Assembly, Alhassan Rurum; a House of Representatives member for Tofa/Dawakin Tofa/Rimingado constituency, Abdulkadir Jobe; and a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kawu Sumaila.

These persons arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Friday to attend the said rally.

Even more, the deputy speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, Rt. Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu, and a member representing Bagwai/Shanono Constituency, Hon. Ali Ibrahim Isa Shanono, of the APC have defected to the NNPP.

Massu's defection is contained in a statement signed by the director, press and public affairs to the Kano State House of Assembly, Comrade Uba Abdullahi.

2023: After poaching Kwankwaso, NNPP wins over 8,000 APC, PDP members in Katsina

Streams of PDP and APC members in Katsina have decamped to the NNPP.

Over 8,000 members from the two most prominent parties in Nigeria decamped to the new political setup.

Legit.ng gathered two aspirants vying for a legislative seat, Hon Yazzi Muhammad and Hon Al-Amin Yahaya Sani who were both formerly members of the APC and PDP recently defected to the NNPP.

APC, PDP Defectees reveals reason for joining NNPP

Reacting to the defection, one of the aspirants, Yazzi Muhammad revealed his decision to defect was informed by his awareness of the party’s insincerity and lack of commitment following the completion of the just concluded local council election.

Meanwhile, Al-Amin Yahaya noted that the PDP dId not have the capacity he needed to achieve his political aspirations.

