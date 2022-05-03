One of the gunmen who killed Nigeria Army couple has reportedly confessed to the being part of those that committed the crime

According to an audio recording, the militant claimed the young couple was killed in retaliation of Army action

The victims were reportedly heading for their traditional wedding in Imo State when they were killed at a yet to be known location

The killing of a Nigerian Army couple A.M Linus, a Master Warrant Officer and his wife to be, while on their way to Imo state has continued to spark outrage across the country. Following the killing, a gunman who is believed to be among the militants who killed while confessing the crime revealed their reasons for it.

The victims who were reportedly heading for their traditional wedding were assaulted before their young lives were cut short by the criminals.

Daily Trust reports that in a phone conversation one of the killers was heard speaking with a friend of the slain female soldier.

A male voice was heard saying the victims were killed because of the attacks allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Army.

At a point, the caller burst into tears, but the militant mocked her.

News outlets cannot independently verify the audio, but the content relates to the incident which has attracted massive condemnation and outrage.

Militants of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), its armed wing, have been blamed for the widespread attacks in the region.

IPOB and ESN have marked security operatives as targets in the South East.

Recall that following the heinous crime, many Nigerians on social media condemned those responsible for it.

MaryAnn E Eriom wrote:

"They're killing their own now too, so by the time they're done, we'll see how many of them would be left to enjoy Biafra, how many times have they heard of the nonsense happening in the East in the Oduduwa nation? Be destroying your own region in the name of agitation, we wish you all good luck. Their luck will Soon run out."

Ada Kate Uchegbu said:

"The real enemies of Ndigbos killed the couple so as to justify their illegal military operation python dance in South East. No Igbo group can ever kill an igbo person this way. Every injustice and killings meted against the Igbos will one day be avenged. You can't keep Nigeria one by killing Igbo youths."

POB are poorly educated children, not terrorists, says Rochas Okorocha

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast.

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo.

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, down south of Nigeria, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated confidently that he has the ultimate solution to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

The pragmatic Wike made this comment while interacting with PDP delegates in Taraba state in a consultative meeting.

Wike also canvassed the need for state police in Nigeria, stressing that it will go a long way in addressing the issue of insecurity.

