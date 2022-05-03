The presidential aspiration of the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, has received a great boost

This is as former President Obasanjo said Governor Emmanuel has the capacity to fix the economy of elected in 2023

The Akwa Ibom state governor who paid Obasanjo a consultation visit at his residence in Abeokuta also said he is ready to rescue and restore Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state will fix the nation's economy if given the opportunity to rule the country.

Bola Bolawole, Emmanuel’s spokesperson, quoted Obasanjo as making the comment on Tuesday, May 3, when the governor paid him a consultation visit at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, TheCable reported.

Ex-President Obasanjo says Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom governor, will fix the economy of Nigeria if given the opportunity to rule the country. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

The former president was also quoted as saying that Governor Emmanuel has shown what he can do for Nigeria through his achievements in Akwa Ibom state.

His words:

“Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria.

“Our country is complex but not a complicated country to govern. It needs the application of honesty, fairness, and justice.

“I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership.

“You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state. It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community.

“Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for.”

2023 presidency: I'm ready to rescue Nigeria, Governor Emmanuel says

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel appreciated Obasanjo for his words and said he is ready to rescue and restore Nigeria.

He said Nigeria’s problems can only be solved through a focused, sincere and capable leadership, adding that he will take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to its glory days.

Legit.ng notes that the Akwa Ibom state governor whose second term will end in 2023 is one of the aspirants contesting for the presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In April, the Brekete Family Radio/TV show bought the N40 million presidential nomination form for Emmanuel to contest on the opposition party's platform.

Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t vote presidential aspirants claiming youths bought forms for them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo asked Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants claiming that some political or youth groups bought their nomination forms for them.

The elder statesman made the comment in Lagos during a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Itua Ighodalo. He said:

“Today, they are paying N40million. Some of them (aspirants) even said it is some youths who bought it for them.

“In fact anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn’t vote for him. Which youths gathered N40million? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don’t need to lie to us.”

