A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many Nigerians, is the death of an Army couple who were on their way to Imo state

According to the report, the details of the attack remain unknown as the couple was the main target

The unfortunate incident which occurred on Saturday, April 30, has stirred reactions from many in the polity

A.M Linus, a Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, alongside his wife, were killed on their way to Imo State on Saturday.

Details of the attack were not clear as of the time of this report but Daily Trust gathered that they were targeted because they were military personnel.

The incident is the latest in the attacks on security operatives in the southeast.

Photos of an Army couple that was killed on their way to Imo state on Saturday. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), its armed wing, have been blamed for the widespread attacks in the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A man claimed to be mastermind of the attack

A phone conversation obtained by Linda Ikeji Blog further confirmed the sad development.

In the phone conversation obtained by LIB, a man confessed to killing the couple and two others. According to him, soldiers have been killing innocent people and he has 'eaten these ones' in revenge.

2023: Igbo elders lobby powerful Nigerians, unveil stance, action plan this week

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Igbo elders have started lobbying powerful Nigerians on the need for a southeast presidency.

It was reported that the elders had constituted themselves as a lobby group to get Nigerians to buy into the quest to have the southeast produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

In the last couple of weeks, the elders have met with political, religious, community, and opinion leaders in the north, Middle Belt, southwest, and south-south to canvass support for power to rotate to the zone in 2023.

IPOB are poorly educated children, not terrorists, says Rochas Okorocha

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast.

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo.

2023: Bandits will run if they hear my name, says Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, down south of Nigeria, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated confidently that he has the ultimate solution to curb insecurity in Nigeria.

The pragmatic Wike made this comment while interacting with PDP delegates in Taraba state in a consultative meeting.

Wike also canvassed the need for state police in Nigeria, stressing that it will go a long way in addressing the issue of insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng