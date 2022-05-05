The former aide of Rauf Aregbesola, in Osun state declared his full support for the presidential ambition of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

This is as a group launched and headed by Manashe Ehile, has drummed support for the VP ahead of the APC's presidential primaries

Ehile, revealed the people of Modakeke have a good relationship with the VP and are not relenting in their efforts to campaign for him ahead of the 2023 polls

A group of canvassers, better known as Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, has been launched in Modakeke, Osun state, to mobilise support for the 2023 presidential ambition of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The Punch reports that the coordinator of the group for Ife East Area Office, in Osun state, Manashe Ehile, while addressing members at a meeting held in Modakeke on Wednesday, May 4, said the mandate was for members to go to the grassroots and mobilise support for Osinbajo’s aspiration.

Ehile, who served as senior special assistant on political affairs to the former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbeola, during his first term, disclosed Modakeke people were emotionally attached to Osinbajo because the Vice President once lived in the community.

The former aide noted that the group is willing to go down memory lane and relate well with those in the grass root and the Elites.

He added that their support would be felt more in the campaign during the presidential primaries of the ruling APC.

He said:

"We don’t have money and we need to come down to the level of those we want to speak with. We see pubs, and merriment places as very important during electioneering. Primary is part of the main election. Mobilisation for Osinbajo will start from that level and move up gradually to the elite. We will speak with the elite too."

