Amid speculations that they might be a U-turn in the zoning process of the ruling party APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have sounded the gong of warning

It is believed that three northern aspirants might surface in a last-minute reshuffling following the dilemma facing the party on whom to give the ticket in the south

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu's declaration has been speculated to be giving the party members headache as they are confused over whom to pick

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to champion the course of equity and fairness in the selection of the party’s flag bearer ahead of the 2023 polls.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Akeredolu made this known on Tuesday, May 3 in an eight-paragraph statement published via his official Facebook handle.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged the leadership of the APC to stay true to its original course.

Source: Facebook

Akeredolu’s appeal is coming less than 24-hours after speculations started making the rounds that the party is on the verge of making a U-turn in its zoning process in the selection of the party’s flag bearer.

Before now, it is believed that the presidential ticket of the ruling party has been zoned to the south as the party had already zoned the chairmanship ticket to the north which saw the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the party.

Lawan, other northerners to join APC presidential race

According to a publication by PUNCH newspaper, it is believed that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan might be on course to join the presidential race.

It was also gathered that aside from Governor Yahaya Bello who is the only northern aspirant at present, three other aspirants including the senate president might join the race for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu in his statement today commended the party for its successful convention and process in the selection of some of the party’s officials.

Akeredolu's full statement:

He however stated that going by the party had through its convention exhausted all vacant positions to the respective zones as expected.

Akeredolu while making reference to the presidential candidacy of the party stated that the party must “must do nothing which is capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust.”

He said:

“All lovers of peace and freedom must do everything to eschew tendencies which may predispose them to taking decisions which promote distrust and lead to a crisis, the end of which nobody may be able to predict.”

He further added that the party had over time been run under the principle of rotational representation and that it was the turn of the southern region to produce the next president.

Akeredolu however urged the leadership of the party to take a stand and avoid raising doubts from different sections of the party.

2023: Governor Akeredolu issues stance on northern candidacy

It will be recalled that earlier in the year, Governor Akeredolu predicted that any party who fields a northern candidate will lose at the forthcoming election.

The Ondo state governor and his colleagues in the Southern Governors Forum had earlier advocated for power shift to the south.

Akeredolu, a former chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association says there are people who are qualified to be president in the south-south, southeast, and southwest.

