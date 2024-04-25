Nigerian singer Davido recently shared clips of his upgraded tooth on his social media page; it has got his fans talking

The Afrobeats superstar in a series of videos, posted on his page, showed off his new diamond-implanted tooth, and it was sparkling

This isn't the first time the Nigerian singer has gone under the knife to improve or work on his tooth

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently shared some images of his new tooth on his social media page.

The Afrobeats artist shared clips of his new tooth on his Instagram stories. Netizens couldn't get enough of Davido's new diamond-encrusted tooth.

Reactions as video of Davido's new diamond-encrusted tooth recently trended. Photo credit: @davido

This isn't the first time Davido would go under the light to get his tooth worked on. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido got his tooth scraped and bleached.

How much is Davido's new tooth?

According to Smileperfector, each diamond implant in Davido's mouth costs nothing less than $50k and would gulp an extra $2k for monthly upkeep and maintenance.

Legit.ng can confirm from the videos posted by the singer on his page that he had at least four different diamond-implanted, meaning the procedure cost the singer a head-spinning of $200k (N215m).

See clips of Davido's new diamond-encrusted tooth below:

Reactions as Davido flaunts his new tooth

See how netizens reacted to Davido's new diamond-encrusted tooth:

@topededon:

"So come u dey chop garri n soup with this iced out."

@prosper_lona1:

"Must u show off omor werey."

@xtopher_naedu:

"This things no really matter in heaven."

@boymizzy001:

"Make he just comot all him teeth do implant na he deh act like say na new thing."

@alims_holla:

"We don see ham, e fine, next?"

@raphael_bankz:

"Icebox, doings."

@ask_of_maxwell_billions:

"001 see your life."

@mano_ranking6266:

"This dude just loves smiling."

@money_important_person_:

"Expensive cavities."

@i.sell.legit.lands:

"001 for a reason, someone find davido for me, I have one acre for him here in Anambra state, it's a gift."

