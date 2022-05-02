For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari observed Eid-Al-Fitri prayers outside the Presidential Villa

The Nigerian president joined other Muslim faithful at the Mambila Barracks Eid ground in Abuja

Speaking after the prayers, Buhari said the security situation in Nigeria was giving him sleepless nights

FCT, Abuja - As the fasting month of Ramadan came to an end, Muslims in Nigeria joined the Ummah across the world in celebrating this year’s Eid-Al-Fitr on Monday, May 2.

President Muhammadu Buhari was at the Mambila Barracks Eid ground in Abuja to observe the congregational Eid-Al-Fitri prayers in commemoration of the end of the month-long fast.

Photos were shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

President Muhammadu Buhari joined other Muslims to observe this year's Eid. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The president also sent greetings to Nigerian Muslims on the commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He stated:

"I would like to send my greetings and very best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, on the successful end of Ramadan, and the commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr."

Buhari worried about insecurity

After the congregational prayer, President Buhari who spoke with newsmen revealed that he has been having sleepless nights over the worsening security situation in some parts of the country.

The president promised to do his best in dealing decisively and mercilessly with the criminals causing chaos, VON reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the other worshippers observed the two raqa’at prayers. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Buhari said his administration is committed to a free, fair and transparent process.

This is the first time President Buhari will be observing Eid-Al-Fitri prayers outside the Presidential Villa since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Look out for Shawwal moon

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 28, ordered accredited observatories to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

Legit.ng reported that It also called upon Muslims generally to search for the crescent and report any sightings to their nearest court.

Several astronomers had said that there are fewer chances of the crescent being seen on Saturday evening and the month of Ramadan 1443 is likely to complete 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng