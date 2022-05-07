5 Major Decisions Taken as Southwest APC Leaders Meet with Tinubu, Osinbajo, Other Presidential Aspirants
Marina, Lagos state - On Friday, May 6, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southwest met with presidential aspirants from the zone in Lagos state.
Former Ogun state governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and former interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, presided over the meeting at Lagos Flag House, Marina, Lagos.
Those present at the meeting include:
- APC leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
- Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi
- Works and housing minister, Babatunde Fashola
- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila
- Chief Niyi Adebayo
- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state
- Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state
- Governor Oyetola of Osun state
- Interior minister Rauf Aregbesola
- APC national secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore
- Senator Ibikunle Amosun
- Otunba Gbenga Daniel
The meeting, Legit.ng gathers, was convened to ensure that the interest of the southwest is protected in the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling party.
Here are some key decisions taken at the meeting:
1. Southwest presidency in 2023
Against the clamour for the southeast to produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor, the southwest APC leaders resolved that it is the Yoruba-dominated zone that will produce the next president in 2023.
"We are united for southwest to produce the president in 2023," Chief Akande, one of the conveners of the meeting, said.
2. No consensus aspirant; all aspirants free to contest
Before the meeting, there had been speculations that the meeting was called in a bid for the southwest to produce a consensus aspirants while others would have to step down.
However, nothing of such happened at the meeting, sources in the know told Legit.ng. The APC leaders affirmed that all aspirants have a right to contest.
'The issue of someone stepping down for another or a consensus candidate was not on the agenda,'' a source privy to the details of the meeting said.
3. Tinubu vs Osinbajo, Fayemi, others; No betrayal
The APC leaders also put to rest the issue of betrayal.
"The issue of betrayal was put to rest as the elders affirmed that everyone who desires to run for any political office whatsoever is not encumbered in any way at all," a source at the meeting told Legit.ng.
4. Keep the campaigns clean: the Omoluabi ethos
At the meeting, the APC leaders also enjoined all aspirants to exhibit the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos in their politicking by shunning divisive rhetoric.
They resolved that name calling and other personal attacks should no longer be encouraged by aspirants and their supporters.
5. What to do after the primary
The APC leaders advised the aspirants to remain united ahead of the presidential primary.
They also admonished them to queue behind whoever amongst them that eventually emerges as the party’s candidate, stating that the cohesion of the southwest must be sacrosanct.
