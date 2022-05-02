The Opposition PDP has screened aspirants for its party's governorship ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections

Interestingly, popular aspirant Jimi Agabje is not included among aspirants that were screened by the state chapter of the party

According to the party's spokesman for Lagos state, eleven aspirants from three states make up the list that appeared before the panel in Ibadan

On Sunday, May 1, the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that six aspirants were jostling for the party’s governorship ticket in the 2023 general elections.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Mr Hakeem Amode in a statement, disclosed that the aspirants had appeared before the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-headed screening panel at the party’s Zonal Office in Ibadan.

According to Mr Amode, eleven aspirants from Oyo, Lagos and Ogun states appeared before the panel in Ibadan, PM News report.

The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has screened six aspirants for its governorship ticket. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Jimi Agbaje, the party’s candidate in the last two consecutive elections, was however not named among those screened by the party, according to the party's spokesman, Hakeem Amode, Sahara Reporters added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mr Amode said:

“Eleven aspirants from Oyo, Lagos and Ogun states appeared before the panel in Ibadan.

The Lagos aspirants that appeared before the panel were;

Shamsideen Dosumu, AbdulAzeez Adediran, David Kolawole, Jimi Karmal, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Other aspirants screened

Amode noted that the chapter had on Wednesday screened aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly.

He commended the party’s screening committee and aspirants for successful clearance.

also commended the party’s leadership for the ward congresses to elect 3-member ad hoc delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Expressing gratitude to all the stakeholders and participants, Amode said that the smoothness of the exercise was an indication that the party was ready for the 2023 elections.

The party chieftain noted further that the screening was successful due to the calibre of aspirants that had come out to contest various seats in the 2023 elections.

Former commissioner emerges as PDP chairman in southwest state

Former commissioner for commerce, industry and tourism, Philip Aivoji has emerged as the new chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state.

It was reported that Aivoji was declared the winner by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state who is the chairman of the PDP congress committee in Lagos.

Announcing the results on Monday, February 28, Diri said six candidates contested the chairmanship position including Aivoji.

We will reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos state, PDP governor assures

Legit.ng previously reported that the battle for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari is getting tougher by the day. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, PDP is not relaxing in its efforts to return to power.

This is so as the governors elected on the platform of the opposition party vowed that PDP would reclaim Lagos state for the people of the state and presidency ahead of the polls.

Governor Makinde of Oyo state gave this assurance on Friday, January 21, at the event for the defection of members of the “Lagos4Lagos Movement”, a splinter group with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), into PDP.

Source: Legit.ng