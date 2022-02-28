The Peoples Democratic Party has concluded its state congress held on Sunday, February 27, in Lagos state

Philip Aivoji, a former Commissioner was elected as the new chairman of the opposition party in the southwest state

Aivoji in a keenly contested congress polled 839 votes to defeat his closest contender, Amos Fawole, who got 816 votes

Lagos state - Former commissioner for commerce, industry and tourism, Philip Aivoji has emerged as the new chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state.

Daily Trust reports that Aivoji was declared winner by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state who is the chairman of the PDP congress committee in Lagos.

Philip Aivoji, a former commissioner in Lagos has been elected the new chairman of the PDP in the state. Photo credit: Badagry Parrot

Announcing the results on Monday, February 28, Diri said six candidates contested the chairmanship position including Aivoji.

The other chairmanship candidates include Dr. Amos Fawole, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, King Okuneye; Niyi Adams and Dr. Abiodun Adebiyi.

Aivoji in a keenly contested election held on Sunday, February 27, in Lagos defeated Fawole with 839 votes to 816.

Okuneye scored 56 votes; Adams polled 29 votes while Pearse and Adebiyi scored zero votes each, Business Day added.

Other elected members included Benedict Tai (deputy Chairman), Soji Orioye (secretary), Idowu Akinsanya (Women Leader), Hakeem Amodu (Publicity Secretary), among others.

Aivoji who is from Badagry local government In his acceptance speech expressed willingness to work with all the PDP leaders to reposition the party for victory in 2023. He considered the call for service as a privilege.

Source: Legit.ng