An All Progressives Congress' 2023 Presidential aspirant has said that leadership should be provided to the people on the cardinal of justice, equity and fear of God

Ibrahim Dauda said that when the people feel they can get justice in a system, there is trust between the citizens and those in government

For Dauda, there is a need to introduce a leadership approach that could put Nigeria on the right path to development and competition in the global space

A 2023 presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Dauda, has said that honesty, integrity and justice delivered by leaders are key to driving a functional system.

Dauda who is vying for the seat of the president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress with the slogan, 'Nigeria First', said that Nigerian needs a breath of fresh air from what has become the norm to move the country to the next phase.

Dauda is an aspiring presidential hopeful under the ruling APC. Photo: Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Now if going by that is what it takes to be a manager in this country or a manager in anything, then we could say that all the 'formers' have failed."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This means that those indices or criteria we are putting forward are not the answers or the basis."

Speaking to journalists in Abuja during an interactive session, Dauda who is a member of the World Institute for Nuclear Security among many others assured that Nigeria under his leadership will witness a blend of the finest qualities and merits of old and new generations.

He held that this blend will have a greater emphasis on women and youth with better indices analysis than what is experienced in the country currently.

Also, stating that governance is the ability of an individual, to be honest, just equitable, and have the fear of God, Dauda said a good leader should know how to administer these attributes without negative emotions or showing selfishness.

His words:

"If you bring in someone who has not worked anywhere and he has all these qualities listed, believe me, he would be able to manage Nigeria."

"My selling point is the provision of leadership based on integrity, based on honesty, equity and fairness and the fear of God."

Challenges experienced in Nigeria

Dauda also warned that 100 per cent of the agitations experienced in Nigeria are a spillover of either injustice in the system, perceived injustice, sentiments and emotions.

He noted that most of the agitations are either guided by one sentiment or emotions and the lack of fear of God in a lot of areas.

He said:

"When we put this together, that is what we are principally providing in leadership, through restructuring the system and giving it a direction."

Stating that while politics is dynamic, Dauda said as a politician, you preempt certain things and they do not turn out the way you presumed but being a leader, you must be seen at all times making things work.

He added that one of the major problems Nigerian leaders are having is making outright policies and commitments based on certain things that are not static.

Dauda added:

"I believe in the process of walking the road to see the endpoint of it and all the indices will determine the kind of decision you make at the end of the day.

And this is rather than you putting the cart before the horse and preempting something of how you have zero knowledge of how it is going to end."

Unemployment, a major challenge in Nigeria

Further speaking, Dauda noted that unemployment is one of the cardinal challenges faced by Nigeria and her people.

The 2023 presidential aspirant warned that should Nigeria continue to fail in addressing the issue of unemployment, the country would continue to remain in a mess of the spill off of unemployment which he said includes criminality, insurgency, banditry, and killings and kidnapping.

His words:

"Unemployment is one of the cardinal indices of development, and as I've always said, you cannot begin to address economic challenges until you manage and address the issue of security.

"Once that is done, you see, what we are going to concentrate on is the development of entrepreneurial skills, not job provision."

Dauda said that concentrating on job provision rather than skill development can ruin a nation by leaving the people with a system that is not sustainable.

He said:

"When you provide jobs, it means you're going to employ and no government anywhere can provide for all its citizens in totality."

He noted the mandate and vision of the National Directorate of Employment should go back to training unskilled and unlettered Nigerians with various trade certifications that could deliver independence to them.

He said that this could generate to making these Nigerians employers of labour and thereby create jobs for the teeming youths across the country.

Dauda opined that this can be achieved by developing infrastructure, improve on their capacity including ICT and bringing the NDE offices in the country up to speed with happenings around the globe.

Ayade: Insecurity could have been worse without Buhari, top south-south governor warns

President Muhammadu Buhari had been commended for his efforts in ending the insecurity ravaging the country.

The commendation was given to the president by the governor of Cross River state Ben Ayade on Tuesday, April 26.

Ayade said the security situation in Nigeria could have been worse if not for some of the interventions implemented by the President Buhari-led administration.

2023 presidency: Akpabio reacts as northern group asks him to contest

In another development, the minister of Niger Delta and former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio had been asked to contest for the presidency.

Akpabio himself disclosed the information via a social media post as he received delegates of the Arewa Concerned Citizens for Development who presented him with an award of Excellence Service to the nation.

The group according to Akpabio beseeched him to throw his hat into the presidential race for the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng