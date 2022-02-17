President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his efforts in ending the insecurity ravaging the country

The commendation was given to the president by the governor of Cross River state Ben Ayade on Tuesday, April 26

Ayade said the security situation in Nigeria could have been worse if not for some of the interventions implemented by the President Buhari-led administration

The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, has informed Nigerians that it is possible that the insecurity bedevilling the nation could have been worse if President Muhammadu Buhari was not in power.

Reeling out the intervention of the president in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality, Ayade said the country could have been in a worse situation than it is at the moment.

Daily Trust reports that the governor commended President Buhari's understanding of both international and local security challenges.

He noted that the president has been able to successfully stem the continuous incursion of bandits and Boko Haram into Nigeria.

His words:

“This country would have been in a worse situation but President Muhammadu Buhari given the fall of Afghanistan, given the massive movement of people who have a feeling that the West African province belongs to them by birth, and therefore Muslims of West African origin, and Christians, in their opinion, are infidels and therefore must be wiped out.

"The President did thoroughly tutored on the subject of global security. And I think it will be child’s play for anybody to misunderstand the enormity of the security challenges of this nation."

