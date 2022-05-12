Bukola Saraki has said that Nigeria needs leaders who would take tough decisions for it to survive and develop

The ex-governor of Kwara state assured that he would ensure the creation of jobs and expansion of Nigeria's access to higher education should he become president in 2023

According to Saraki, he is driven by the deep conviction to serve, help, proffer solutions and leave behind a legacy of courage and hard work among many others

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, May 12, unveiled his agenda for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during a breakfast parley with members of the media and some of his friends and associates, the ex-Senate president and presidential Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the 2023 election said tough decisions need to be taken on behalf of the country.

Saraki said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that Nigeria is placed on the right path in 2023. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: UGC

Noting that he understands how businesses work in Nigeria and how the government and legislature of the country function, the former governor of Kwara state said that he will bring his experience to ensure that the most critical decisions are taken for the development of the nation.

Saraki highlights his achievement as governor and Senate president

Also given reasons why he would want to become Nigeria's president in 2023, Saraki while he and his team did not solve all of Kwara state problems as a governor, they had they were able to confront old problems with new and innovative solutions.

He noted that as a governor, his administration implemented bold education reforms that brought children back to school, and improved the quality of teaching across the state, established a state university and the International Aviation College to create jobs and expand access to higher education.

In health, infrastructural development and many other sectors, Saraki said his administration ensured value-for-money in government expenditure and became the first sub-national government in Nigeria to submit itself to a Fitch Rating.

Also being a lawmaker in the Eighth National Assembly, Saraki said he was never deterred from performing his duties despite being on the opposition party as he successfully challenged the massive scam perpetrated under the cover of fuel subsidy.

His words:

In all the positions that I have had the good fortune to occupy, I have been driven by the deep conviction to serve, help, proffer solutions and leave behind a legacy of courage, hard work and unyielding commitment to making a difference.

Perhaps more importantly, I have gone into each of these positions with clearly thought-out plans, decided well in advance."

"The stake has never been higher for our country. This is the moment that we must put in everything we have to save this nation because what we have today is not our country. This certainly, is not the Nigeria of the dreams of our founding fathers and those who came after them."

Source: Legit.ng