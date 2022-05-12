The terrible situation of Nigeria is getting serious, Chief Olu Falae, a former secretary to the government of the federation has declared.

Falae who also served as minister of Finance in 1990, and a presidential candidate in 1999 in an interview with Punch Newspaper said that the country might descend into anachy.

According to him, with the current situation, Nigerians are already seeing the beginning of such possibility.

He said:

My fear is already here. I fear that we may descend into anarchy. Anarchy is a situation where there is a breakdown of law and order, anywhere, everywhere and every time. In the language of Thomas Hobbes, the political science thinker will call it a state of nature where man is wolf to man. In other words, “every man to himself and God for us all.”

If you are stronger than your neighbour, you grab his property, his wife, whatever you want from him, kill him, do whatever you like with him and move on. That is anarchy which we don’t pray to have in Nigeria. But we are already seeing the beginning of such possibility in what has been happening here for the past seven, eight, nine, and ten years.

That’s my fear that we should not descend into anarchy. Life has to be cut short because anybody can kill anyone. That is the kind of non-existence that I don’t want Nigeria to be involved in; that’s my fear.

Going further, Falae claimed that he has serious doubt about the 2023 general election coming to reality. He said apart from the violence in many parts of the country, Independence National Electoral Commission, is having a lot of challenges.

He said some of their staff have been killed and their equipment destroyed. According to him, all these will have negative impact on the election.

He said:

I have very serious doubts, great doubt about 2023 becoming a reality. Why? Apart from the general state of war and violence, INEC (Independence National Electoral Commission) made it known about two weeks ago that hundreds of its workers have been killed.

Some of its offices, equipment, and vehicles were destroyed and burnt. Suppose a clear year before the election that is already happening to INEC and its personnel. What is going to happen between now and Election Day?

I doubt that any sensible election can occur in 2023 because, as I said earlier, the state of violence has been progressing to the final stage of anarchy. So if that threat continues, I’m afraid elections will not be feasible in 2023, and if that were to happen, what would happen? You cannot hold elections, and the term of office of the present legislators and executive members, their terms of office expire at the federal and state levels.

We cannot elect their replacements because of anarchy, confusion, and chaos; Nigeria is in limbo. It will mean that the ‘Lugardian evil’ experiment has come to an end.

Source: Legit.ng