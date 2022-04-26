Seems like the presidential race for the 2023 general election will be more exciting than expected by many political enthusiasts

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers, Godswill Akpabio might be on the verge of issuing his presidential declaration

Though not officially declared, Akpabio said he is cooling off at the present as he will make his declaration known at the appropriate time

The minister of Niger Delta, and former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been urged to declare his presidential ambition for the 2023 general elections, Legit.ng reports.

Akpabio in a Facebook post via his official page received delegates of the Arewa Concerned Citizens for Development who presented him with an award of Excellence Service to the nation.

Senator Godswill Akpabio was presented with an honorary award of excellence for his service to Nigeria. Photo Credit: (Godswill Obot Akpabio)

Source: Facebook

The group was led by the national vice chairman and northwest coordinator of the presidential support committee (PSC), Hon Huseni Ladan.

The group according to Akpabio beseeched him to throw his hat into the presidential race for the 2023 general election.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023: Akpabio speaks on call demanding his presidential declaration

Reacting to the call, Senator Akpabio expressed his gratitude to the group for the honorary award as he also dedicated it to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however told delegates of the group that they should not be alarmed stating that God will take control as he will be declaring his ambition at the appropriate time.

He said:

“On the first, I thanked them for the honour and dedicated the award to President Muhamadu Buhari, because he gave me the opportunity to serve the nation at this period.

“On their demand that I declare interest to run for the presidency, my answer was simple and unambiguous, relax, god is in control, at the appropriate time, I will speak.”

2023: Akpabio dismiss talk on presidential bid

Recall that Senator Akpabio earlier in the year dismissed talks over his ambition for the presidency at the 2023 general election.

Akpabio said he is more focused and occupied with getting his portfolio to assist President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state made this known amid rumours that he may be nursing a presidential ambition.

2023: Fayemi, Amosun reportedly set to declare for presidency, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Ekiti state governor Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, will any moment from now announce his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the APC.

Also expected to join the race is former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

A presidency source informed the news outlet that both men have already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of their desire to contest and he gave them his blessings.

Source: Legit.ng