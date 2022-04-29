Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu met with aspirants vying for the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the 2023 general elections.

Although, Ondo State is not due for governorship election until 2025, the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections will be held in 2023.

Governor Akeredolu, who met with the aspirants at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, assured them of a level-playing ground.

Governor Akeredolu met with aspirants vying for the tickets of APC in the state for the 2023 general elections. Photo: Richard Olatunde

Source: Facebook

He harped on the need to promote unity within the party, calling on the aspirants to allow the leadership of the party to drive the process.

Governor Akeredolu also warned serving lawmakers who have not performed in their constituencies and senatorial districts to reassess themselves before contesting for the party’s tickets again.

“Self assessment is key. Go and assess yourselves. I have come here to appeal to all of you that we don’t all have to run into this election with a huge number. I know people have resigned. I am not filling those positions until after the election. Don’t close any option. Leave all options open. The party has a stake,” he added.

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that the party in the state is presently sailing smoothly, urged the aspirants not to heat up the polity.

The Governor added: "I can assure you that we will give a level playing field. But assess yourselves. Sit down and think. What have you attracted to your constituency or senatorial district as a senator or House of Representatives members? If you have not attracted anything, the people will be your judge.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, told the aspirants that the party is guided with principles and discipline.

“This party believes in leadership and we will not joke with the tickets of the APC. No individual can win the election without the contribution of the party. I want to appeal that we must take it easy. Allow the leadership to drive this party,” the Chairman said.

Source: Legit.ng