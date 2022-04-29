A new variant of buying forms came to the fore at the All Progressives Congress national secretariat

What was trending in the political arena before was for pressure groups and friends to pick the forms for aspirants

But in a new twist, children of a particular aspirant have contributed to picking a form for their father

FCT, Abuja - Seventeen children of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kaduna, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, on Thursday, April 28, bought the expression of interest and nomination forms for their father to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Asmau Sani-Sha’aban, the eldest daughter of the governorship aspirant, said the children came together and contributed the N50 million needed to pick the forms.

Alhaji Sha'aban is one of those angling to be Governor El-Rufai's successor in Kaduna. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

She said the forms were gifts from the children to their father, who she described as an astute politician with great competence and ability.

Her words:

“He has what it takes to govern and to bring lasting peace to Kaduna state. His chances of emerging victorious in the election are bright because the people love and admire him.’’

She further described her father as a man with empathy who relates well with all, including the less privileged.

She assured Kaduna state residents that if elected as governor in 2023, her father would address issues of insecurity in the state by creating employment.

The political profile of the governorship aspirant

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Sha’aban is a former governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party in 2007 in the state.

He joined the governorship race earlier this month and promised to build on the foundation laid by Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who has been piloting the affairs of the state since 2015.

