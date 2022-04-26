Vice President Yemi Osinbajo continues to receive massive following his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed hope that the vice president will the country his best in 2023

Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, officially declared on Monday, April 11, after months of speculations over whether or not he would run

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said that he hopes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gives the country the best in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Akeredolu made the disclosure on Monday, April 25, while playing host to Osinbajo in the southwest state,

The governor in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, April 26, explained that only God gives position a

2023: In God’s name, you will be president of Nigeria, Olubadan tells Osinbajo

Ina related development, His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Dr. Senator Lekan Balogun Ali-Iwo Okunmade II, prayed for the vice president to emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

He stated this when Osinbajp paid a courtesy call at his palace on Saturday, April 22, ahead of his interaction with All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Oyo state.

In his remarks, the Olubadan described the vice president as:

“A wonderful human being, a wonderful person. Hopefully, in God’s name, you will be president of Nigeria. May Allah grant you success on what you have in mind, may Allah support you. I can spend the next two hours just praying for you.”

