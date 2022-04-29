Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has appeared before the PDP screening panel where he promised to appoint a Minister for “Stomach infrastructure.

He said, “I told them(panel) the importance of stomach infrastructure. And I equally made it very clear that if I become president of Nigeria.

“I will have a minister for stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people. You can tar all the roads here, you can do every good work on infrastructure but when the people are not happy when people have not looked after, not in a situation where you say Abacha loot must be shared in the market to nobody. When the money eventually ends in the pocket of the poor.

Ayo Fayose, has appeared before the PDP screening panel where he promised to appoint a Minister for “Stomach infrastructure.

“So, for me, stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of ordinary Nigeria, as will be necessary. Stomach infrastructure under my watch, as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

“No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well being of the people.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023: APC chieftain predicts who will emerge PDP’s presidential candidate, reveals how his party can win

Controversial Nigerian politician and APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated his position on how the 2023 presidential primaries of the APC and the PDP will play out.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 28 predicted that the opposition party, PDP's presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar will emerge victorious at the party primaries ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike, Senator Bukola Saraki, and Ayodele Fayose.

He added that the emergence of Atiku will leave the ruling party APC no choice but to field a northern candidate. Fani-Kayode further backed his assertions with the fact that politics is a game of numbers and a northern candidate from both will amount to an equal battle.

2023: Peter Obi reveals what he’ll do if his PDP presidential bid fails

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is seeking the presidential ticket of the PDP earlier Friday, April 29 appeared before the screening committee of the PDP.

Obi while speaking on the screening process stated that the screening was excellent and that it comprise of veteran and experienced party members, TheCable reported.

Also, while reacting to the conversation on zoning the presidency to the southeast region, Obi stated that he will abide by the decision of the party and that the decision of the party is supreme.

Source: Legit.ng