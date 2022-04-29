Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi at the PDP screening for presidential aspirants has issued his thoughts on the screening process of the party

He applauded the party for selecting credible members of the party to oversee the screening exercise

Obi however stated that the selection of a flag bearer lies solely in the hands of delegates and that he will not be contesting their decision

In a build-up to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the screening exercise of aspirants has commenced in earnest.

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is seeking the presidential ticket of the PDP earlier Friday, April 29 appeared before the screening committee of the PDP.

Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi is also among the 14 aspirants eyeing the presidential ticket of the opposition party, PDP. Photo Credit: (Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Obi while speaking on the screening process stated that the screening was excellent and that it comprise of veteran and experienced party members, TheCable reported.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the conversation on zoning the presidency to the southeast region, Obi stated that he will abide by the decision of the party and that the decision of the party is supreme.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obi who was also asked about his chances of toppling the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, and Bukola Saraki, conceded that the determinant will be the delegates who will be present at the primaries to vote.

He stated that he plans not to impose himself on delegates, rather he will give them room to decide what they want.

He said:

“I am not going to impose myself on them; it’s for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide what do we do to guarantee a future for our young ones.

“Whatever the party does, for me, it is to create a future for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths, and pull Nigeria out of hunger.”

Meanwhile, the opposition party PDP will be deciding their flag bearer for 2023 presidential election on Saturday, April 28.

Anxiety as Atiku, Wike, Obi, others set sight on PDP’s NEC announcement

In another development, the presidential aspirants of the PDP are anxiously waiting on the resolution of its National Executive Council to determine how the party will select its candidate.

However, presidential aspirants like Wike, Obi, and Fayose have vehemently rooted for the party to adopt the zoning policy.

Meanwhile, the northern counterparts like Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala have all rooted for consensus candidacy.

We need a president that is agile in 2023, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the advice in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition.

The governor was represented at the event by his commissioner for youths and sports, Bashir Usman.

Source: Legit.ng