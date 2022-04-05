Earlier, the members of Kwara state chapter of the APC loyal to Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced their defection to the Social Democratic Party

In a new move, the crisis rocking the party takes a new turn as the secretariat built by Lai Mohammed has been overtaken by the SDP

This is as the APC colour on the structure has been painted newly with that of the SDP's colour and with the SDP's billboard

The secretariat of the minister of information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, has been taken over by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former factional APC secretariat where Alh Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as party chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin, the state capital.

Leadership reports that the former factional APC secretariat on Tuesday, April 5, said the one-story building had been painted in the colours of SDP and the party’s billboard was erected at the main entrance of the building.

Lai Mohammed's factional secretariat turns to the SDP office. Photo credit: Leadership

Source: Facebook

Bolarinwa's appointment

The recent appointment of Bolarinwa as the chairman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had signalled the end of the minister-led APC in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Heartbreak for Lai Mohammed as his Kwara APC loyalists abandon him, join new political party

Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, is currently faced with challenges as several of his loyalists in Kwara state have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported that Mohammed's loyalists left the party to pitch a tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A source within the party said while some of them have aligned and joined the SDP, others are still consulting the third force with a view to joining an already existing political party.

2023: Buhari's government is full of deceit, PDP presidential aspirant reveals

In another report, the former Senate President Bukola Saraki had described the ruling party as a party of deceit.

Saraki who made this disclosure in Bauchi noted that the Buhari-led APC administration has failed and ruined Nigerians.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, March 21, young professionals convened by Abubakar Danmusa, helped to raise the N40 million for Saraki's presidential expression of interest form and my nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng