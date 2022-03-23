Lai Mohammed's loyalists have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state

Some of the minister's loyalists joined the Social Democratic Party while others are yet to announce their preferred parties

One of the loyalists, a member of the House of Assembly in Kwara state, made the announcement on the floor of the plenary on Tuesday, March 22

Nigeria's minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, is currently faced with challenges as several of his loyalists in Kwara state have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that these Mohammed's loyalists left the party to pitch tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A source within the party said while some of them have aligned and joined the SDP, others are still consulting the third force with a view to joining an already existing political party.

Some members of the APC in Kwara state who are loyal to Lai Mohammed have dumped the party Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Lawmaker speaks on the defection

The announcement of the move by the APC members was made by a lawmaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Saheed Popoola.

Popoola who represents Ojomu/Balogun Constituency in the Offa local government of the state was also a leading member of the new faction within the APC.

Announcing his defection on the floor of the State's House of Assembly on Tuesday, March 22, the lawmaker said he would be joining the SDP.

Popoola, the only two-term member in the 24-member House of Assembly and was elected on the platform of the APC for a second term tenure in the 2019 elections.

