Governor Ben Ayade has stated that he believes in party supremacy ahead of the 2023 general elections

Ayade who has interest in becoming the next president, however, says he will support Goodluck Jonathan if the APC selects him

There have been rumours that the former president will soon join the 2023 presidential race under the APC

Aso Rock - Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River state has pledged to support former President Goodluck Jonathan if the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presents him as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Ayade stated this while briefing State House correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 26.

Governor Ben Ayade seems not to be desperate to be the country's number one citizen. Photo credit: @senatorbenayade

Fielding questions on whether he would contest the APC presidential primaries against Dr. Jonathan decides to run for presiden, Ayade said he has respect for the former president, adding that if it is the decision of the APC to field the former president, he would support him.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“I have great respect for President Jonathan. So, I have no challenges whatsoever.

“I believe that the party leadership will decide the appropriate candidate that will take our party to victory and so if you heard me well, I am just part of the family, absolutely loyal to the president, seeking to run for president and I’m running.

“At any point in time the political leadership of my party, the APC, feels that President Jonathan is the appropriate candidate that will take us to victory, I will turn my support for him.

“I am never ever going to fight the establishment, the institution, the aristocracy, the spiritual vortex of which God has placed a leader on the country. I will never question the powers of the leader of the country.

“I have never played the politics of antagonism or fights. If you know how I became governor, I became governor by offering to support whoever the governor wants.

“By a stroke of luck, I became the candidate. The same token… I’m only here to support the president’s candidate and by a stroke of luck he said you to go there and join the race.”

