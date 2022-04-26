Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been advised to defect to the APC from the PDP if he is serious to become president in 2023

This came as a prophecy on Tuesday, April 26, from Felix Aluko of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM)

Pastor Aluko warned the former president that joining the ruling party is the only condition for him to achieve his ambition

Abuja - Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been assured of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The assurance was given in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, by Felix Aluko, the senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), The Nation reports.

The cleric said Jonathan can only be president if he joins the APC (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

However, Pastor Aluko stated that according to God's revelation, Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as president if he defects to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The cleric declared that the former president's chapter with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is closed and that God has opened another chapter for him with the ruling party.

He prophesied:

“For this to happen, the ex-president must defect from his present political platform, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and contest the election on the platform of the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Lord has said that his (Jonathan’s) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC.

“That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfill his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do."

Aluko warned the politician not to be distracted by his enemies but to focus and listen to the counsel of God.

His words:

“God said that Jonathan should not listen to detractors but should move out from their crowd and follow His counsel."

2023: After speaking on presidential ambition, Jonathan reportedly gives condition to join APC

There were claims that Jonathan was being wooed to join the APC and join the presidential race.

However, sources in the ruling party confided in Punch that the former president has stated that he would only defect from the PDP if the APC gives him the presidential ticket.

Speaking along the lines of Jonathan's position, the source, a chieftain of the party who wished to remain unnamed stated that the former president, having served as a Nigerian leader before, cannot be given anything short of the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng