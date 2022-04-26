Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has opened up on talks over his ambition for the presidency at the 2023 general election

Kalu on Tuesday, April 26, stated that he won't join the race without the full support of other regions in Nigeria

The former governor of Abia state made this known amid rumours that he may be nursing a presidential ambition

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, April 26, finally reacted to speculations linking him to Nigeria's top political position.

The Senate chief whip in a series of tweets via his Twitter page said it is his desire and intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria, however, he can’t make an official declaration without the full support of other regions.

Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has said it is his desire to join the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @OUKtweets

Source: Twitter

He said:

"Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational. The situation in Nigeria is that without the support of other regions, it would amount to a shadow chase for a South Easterner to be President.

This is the reason I have been in the frontline of the call that the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should zone their presidential tickets to the South East as they did for the South West in 1999."

Kalu went on to note that in the absence of this zoning he would return to the Senate and stay away from the presidential contest.

The former Abia state governor expressed appreciation to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Deji Adeyanju, and a host of others who have stood firm in their support for their brothers in the southeast.

Twitter users react to Orji Kalu's decision

@ifygoodthing said:

"You have spoken well distinguished and my own Senator."

@cycluxsix said:

"At other times, we've always had other candidates from different geopolitical zones contesting for the office of the president even when there was a subtle zoning undertone. You have a point though, because the North are more advantageous in the race and this is not a level."

@aguah_paul said:

"Mr President 2023. Good luck sir"

@PrinceNwabuez19 said:

"This is nothing but the truth, equity, fairness and justice. Thank you OUK for this unbiased piece of yours."

@Daniel63234085 said:

"Well spoken."

2023: Group holds rally, endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for president

Legit.ng previously reported that a group, Orji Uzor Kalu Southern Team for President 2023 coordinated by Honorable Lui Ndukwe declared their support for Kalu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group expressed confidence that it will be easier for the APC to win the presidential election if Senator Kalu emerges as the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Ndukwe, a two-time local government chairman of Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, said:

“Orji Uzor Kalu is young, experienced and a dynamic southerner with the capacity we all yearn for.”

