The rumour that the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC is being dangled before former president Goodluck Jonathan has been around for a while now

The rumour thickened in the past few weeks, with Jonathan needing to respond to a siege on his office by ‘supporters’ calling him to declare for 2023

However, a public affairs analyst says the choice of Jonathan as APC presidential flag bearer will not address the most fundamental issues around the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Stanley Ebube, has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele will make a better candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) than former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Ebube made his known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 26, saying those backing Jonathan’s candidacy could argue that since the south-south had a one-term shot at the presidency it should be allowed to complete its cycle, but added that it is not tenable.

Ebube stated that Godwin Emefiele is a better choice for the APC than Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Twitter

He said:

“The question, however, is if Jonathan is a true representation of a consensus and if throwing him into the race answers other questions.

“By attempting to put Jonathan forward, the elements in the APC supporting him for 2023 want to kill two birds with one stone: succumbing to the consensus that power should head south, while ensuring that it returns to the north in four years’ time rather than in eight.

“We all know that, constitutionally, Jonathan has only one four-year term left in him. Simply put, the choice of Jonathan is a self-serving one for some powerful lobbyists in the APC.

“I’m reiterating now that a much more suitable option who ticks all the boxes is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“To start with, Emefiele’s eligibility, competence, and track records are not in doubt.

“If he decides to run and is given the ticket to do so, Emefiele will do so from a vantage point, as he ticks all the geographic, demographic, and social considerations in addition to his tremendous achievements as the nation’s reserve bank’s boss.

“For instance, Emefiele is 60, from Delta state, and whose middle name is ‘Ifeanyichukwu’. Perhaps, he represents a workable option of a candidate acceptable in the south by both understandably agitating south-east and south-south.”

2023: Group demands arrest of those behind planned protest against Emefiele

Meanwhile, the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations for Transparency in Governance has refuted claims by one Willy Ezegwu, calling for protest against Emefiele on 'malicious grounds.'

The group asked security agencies to immediately arrest Ezegwu and his partner, Ali Abacha to stop public disturbance.

The coalition also described the purported planned protest as a blackmail tool by the organisers and some other "misguided elements," saying its name is been used without its knowledge.

2023: PDP governors criticising Emefiele openly, seeking favour secretly, says Group

Recall that a group, Concerned APC Members Forum, recently accused opposition governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of criticising Emefiele during the day but secretly currying favour at night.

The APC forum categorically told the opposition PDP governors to forget the dreams of coming back to govern Nigeria at the center.

The forum was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP Governors Forum asking the CBN governor to resign.

