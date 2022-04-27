Some politicians are willing to make a u-turn in their decision to contest in the forthcoming general elections

This is at two serving governors have decided to drop their ambition for the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state, explained why they are willing to drop from the 2023 race

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, two serving governors from the APC and the PDP have said they may drop their presidential ambition if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan joins the race.

Amid speculations that the former leader Jonathan would emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor come 2023, the governors disclosed they are taking this bold step because 'Nigeria deserves better'.

The call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to support President Muhammadu Buhari is increasing by the day. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

They made the statements amid the speculations that Jonathan may defect to the APC to contest for president again in 2023.

These are the governors:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

On Sunday night, Governor Bala Mohammed visited his boss, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in Abuja. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, is one of the presidential aspirants under the platform of the opposition party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who has been making consultations about his presidential ambition with notable leaders in the country and party stalwarts disclosed he is willing to step down from the race because of the respect he has for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mohammed made this disclosure on Sunday night, April 24, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television.

His reason

Explaining that his stance is based on respect for Jonathan who appointed him as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2010, Mohammed said:

"He is one of those persons I respect most in this country. He is the most respected person I have because I emerged and came to national limelight through him.

“Certainly, I have come to establish a family relationship with him and to me, he cannot be in the race and I will be in the race, out of respect and modesty."

2. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State

Governor Ben Ayade says if the ruling APC gives Goodluck Jonathan its presidential ticket, he would drop his ambition. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade

Source: Facebook

The Cross Rivers state Governor, Benedict Ayade disclosed he would support former President Goodluck Jonathan if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), presents him as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

The governor made this assertion after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 26.

He said:

"I have great respect for President Jonathan. So, I have no challenges whatsoever."

As the call for the former leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari gets intensified, Goodluck Jonathan while addressing the youths on Friday, April 22, make case for their involvement in politics.

He noted that with more youths in government, Nigerians would get the governance they desire.

A clip of the video below

I never withdrew from 2023 presidential race, says Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has dismissed reports that he relinquished his quest to contest for the presidential seat in the 2023 general elections, Legit.ng reports.

According to a statement issued by the presidential aspirants via his social media page on Wednesday, April 27, he labeled such reports as unambiguous.

Kalu who requested that other regions should support the southeast for the presidency especially people from the eastern region said he was misunderstood.

Mohammed, Saraki emerge northern presidential consensus candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed was ‘endorsed’ alongside former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the northern presidential consensus candidates of the PDP by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

Source: Legit.ng