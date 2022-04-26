Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, is set to take over Twitter having bought the social media platform at the cost of $44 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Musk used one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to make the platform a private.

Musk said he wants to make Twitter by allowing free speech (Photo: Elon Musk, @elonmusk)

For Musk, the major aim is to make the platform even better by promoting free speech which, according to him, is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.

He tweeted on Monday, April 25:

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means."

But a lot of questions are being raised about the way forward for the 16-year-old microblogging site formerly owned by Jack Dorsey.

One of the questions is about what the South African billionaire will do to check and possibly eliminate hate speech on the platform.

There is also uncertainty as to whether the new owner of Twitter will reinstate former President Donald Trump's account which was shut down as one of the fallouts of the Capitol Hill invasion of January 6, 2021

