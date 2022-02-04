Ahead of the 2023 general elections, more groups are endorsing their preferred presidential candidate

In Delta state, a group has declared support for the Senate minority leader and former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu

According to the political group, it will be easier for the APC to win the presidential election with Kalu as its presidential candidate

Asaba - A group, Orji Uzor Kalu Southern Team for President 2023 coordinated by Honorable Lui Ndukwe has declared their support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The New Telegraph newspaper reports that the group expressed confidence that it will be easier for the APC to win the presidential election if Senator Kalu emerges as the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

61-year old Orji Uzor Kalu has since declared his interest to be Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: OUK Media

Ndukwe, a two-time local government chairman of Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, said:

“Orji Uzor Kalu is young, experienced and a dynamic southerner with the capacity we all yearn for.”

2023: Twitter users react to Orji Kalu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have reacted to the decision by some groups to support Kalu's presidential ambition.

Enyinna Okike wrote:

“Peter Obi is the first politician I've seen that people are actually asking to run for office. Not the ones that organize jobbers to ask them to run, like Yahaya Bello and Orji Uzor Kalu.”

Ogemdi Udegbunam wrote:

“We have Pius Anyim, we have Peter Obi, we have Orji Uzor Kalu, we have Kingsley Muoghalu, all of them are qualified to be the Nigerian president, any one of them that shows seriousness is who I will support.”

Henry Chibuike Ugwu wrote:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a serving senator who should ordinarily be in prison for corruption in office, has declared for president under APC. He says he can lead an economic miracle in Nigeria, probably the same miracle he performed in Abia.”

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

In a related development, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged Senator Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

On its part, a group has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

The political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

