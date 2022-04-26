Andy Uba, APC's candidate in the Anambra governorship election, has been slammed with a terrible verdict by the Supreme Court

The apex court in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, voided the participation of Uba in the Anambra poll

The court ruled that the APC failed to conduct the primary according to the guidelines given by INEC

The participation of Andy Uba in the last governorship election in Anambra as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Tuesday, April 26, voided by the Supreme Court in Abuja.

According to a verdict read by a five-man panel that presided over the case on Tuesday, the APC violated the guidelines for the conduct of primaries and as such, failed to conduct a credible and valid primary even though Uba emerged from it as its candidate, The Nation reports.

The court said the PAC did not conduct the primary according to given guidelines

This judgment by the apex court affirms the ruling Court of Appeal the February 23 which upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo in 2021.

Anambra election 2021: Tribunal relocates sittings to Ilorin

Meanwhile, the tribunal handling the Anambra governorship election proceedings had moved its sittings from the state capital Awka to Ilorin, Kwara state.

This new development was made known by Surajo Gusau, secretary of the tribunal, via telephone on Tuesday, December 21.

Gusau said that the movement took place on Friday, December 17, noting that the tribunal had already settled down in Ilorin.

He, however, did not disclose the reasons for the relocation, saying it was based on an administrative directive.

Gusau noted that the tribunal was handling 12 cases apart from the one filed by Accord Party which was withdrawn on Thursday, December 9.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Soludo had been recently accused of submitting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Two individuals - Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka - in a fresh suit prayed to the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Soludo on the grounds of the alleged false information.

The court has fixed Tuesday, November 30, to deliver its judgment after hearing from the parties involved.

