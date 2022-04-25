There is a growing concern among stakeholders in the APC over the list of delegates expected to participate in its presidential primary

The claim by some of the stalwarts is that the list submitted for the conduct of the convention was suspect, due to a number of factors.

Already, there is tension over the list of delegates from the various state chapters of the party across the country

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that the delegates list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have been tampered with.

Aggrieved party officials say delegates list circulated contained the names of some APC members that left out of their volition or ceased being members due to circumstances beyond their control, including death.

The Adamu-led APC has a lot on its plate ahead of the party's presidential primary election. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Some party sources said the planned election of delegates coming up about two weeks might not hold in some states where there is little or no disputes over the list of delegates.

There was hoopla over the list of delegates from the Oyo State chapter of the party, which necessitated the intervention of the national body with the aim of harmonising the document.

A similar issue is being witnessed in APC chapters in Benue, Plateau, Ogun, Rivers, Imo, Zamfara, Lagos, and Kano.

Another complaint is that the list was literally tinkered with by those that compiled it before it was submitted to the then Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee with the names of some categories of party members that were not qualified as delegates.

For instance, some party leaders said they were amazed when they found ‘delegates’ who fell under such category at the Eagle Square, the venue of the March 26 convention with tags to gain entry.

There were claims that some of them colluded with officials at the state level to smuggle their names into the list.

According to sources, the development reportedly resulted in a corrupted list of delegates in some states, while in others, some qualified delegates were technically disenfranchised.

It was also alleged that a number of party members who left the party more than a year ago still had their names in the list of delegates used for the last convention.

A party source alleged:

“During accreditation, personal identification card was required, but with huge cash, those saddled with the accreditation will ordinarily surrender the delegate tags to whoever pays higher.”

