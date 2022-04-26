Former President Goodluck Jonathan may face stiff resistance in the Bayelsa state chapter of the APC if he decides to join the 2023 presidential race

There are rumours that the former Nigerian leader will soon join the APC to contest the 2023 presidential election

The rancour in Baylesa APC may work against the former president as some chieftains in the party are already rejecting him

FCT, Abuja - The current move to drag former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 presidential race is believed to have a number of obstacles to overcome.

The main issues is the factions in the Bayesla chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with each one laying claim to be legitimate and authentic.

Dr Jonathan is already facing opposition in his home state of Bayelsa over his purported presidential ambition. Photo credit: John Kolapo/AFP

Nigerian Tribune newspaper noted that delegates from state were not allowed to participate in the recent APC convention held in Abuja.

While one faction comprises loyalists of a former minister of state for agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, the other consists of supporters of the minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The chairman of the Sylva faction of the party is Dennis Otiotio, while Chief Ebierin Ituba leads the faction loyal to Lokpobiri.

However, the reported plan of the former president to declare his ambition, has left the APC party into confusion, as members are wondering which of the factions, Jonathan would align with.

It was gathered that the Otiotio faction is opposed to the move by Jonathan to join the party because of the frosty relationship between their leader, Sylva and Jonathan.

A notable member of the faction, who preferred anonymity, advised Jonathan to look for another party instead of the APC, claiming that his defection to the APC would aggravate disunity among the members of the party in Bayelsa.

His words:

“We will not allow Jonathan to hijack APC. We know what he is capable of doing. Let him remain where he is and contest if he is that popular and acceptable as claimed. Is time for him to jump the boat now that PDP is having serious issues? A true democrat doesn’t behave that way.”

But another party source said the national leadership of the APC could wield the big stick if the perceived opposition becomes unnecessary rigid and uncompromising in the overall interest of the party.

The source also said the party could give him a waiver if he decides to join and seek to run for APC ticket.

2023: Ben Ayade says he’ll support Jonathan if APC presents him as flagbearer

Meanwhile, Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River state has pledged to support former Jonathan if the APC presents him as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Ayade stated this while briefing State House correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, April 26.

Fielding questions on whether he would contest the APC presidential primaries against Dr. Jonathan decides to run for president, Ayade said he has respect for the former president, adding that if it is the decision of the APC to field the former president, he would support him.

2023: Emefiele is a better choice for APC than Jonathan, says Analyst

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Stanley Ebube, has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele will make a better candidate for the APC than Jonathan.

Ebube made his known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 26, saying those backing Jonathan’s candidacy could argue that since the south-south had a one-term shot at the presidency it should be allowed to complete its cycle, but added that it is not tenable.

He said Emefiele ticks all the geographic, demographic, and social considerations in addition to his tremendous achievements as the nation’s reserve bank’s boss.

