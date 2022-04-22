The ruling party APC is currently facing serious backlash following the announcement of its presidential nomination form

Many groups, political stakeholders, and pundits have described it as an attempt to sieve out poor party members, women, and youths

Meanwhile, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on the verge to become the first aspirant to purchase the N100million presidential nomination form

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari’s minister for labour and employment, Chris Ngige has hinted how he will be raising money to purchase the APC presidential nomination form.

Ngige who is still in a long and inclusive negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says he intends to spend N50 million on purchasing the form.

The ruling All Progressive Congress says it will not be adopting consensus candidacy for the party primaries. Photo Credit: (APC)

Recall that despite the APC fixing its presidential nomination form at N100million, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) issued a discount of 50 percent for aspirants less than 40 years.

However, the labour minister does not fall under this age range with the 69-year-old stating that his support group will raise him the nomination form.

During an interview on Channels TV monitored by PremiumTimes on Thursday, April 21, the former Anambra state governor stated that the party’s decision to peg the party nomination form at N100million cannot be questioned stating that the party’s NEC cannot be crucified.

He said:

“It does not matter whether I am happy with the price or not. That is what my party NEC fixed, I won’t crucify them.”

While speaking on the price tag, he stated that the reason for the N100million price tag was because some of the party faithful usually fail to contribute to the party after elections.

He however lauded the decision of NEC to give a cut price of 50 per cent to interested youths who want to purchase the form.

When asked about his chances in the presidential primaries, Ngige was quick to admit that the race will be tough, he simply said; “the best man will win.”

2023: I will approve state police if elected – Ngige

While speaking of his plans for Nigerians if elected president, the former senator stated that his administration will approve the formation of a state police.

The agitation for state police is upon the heels of the reoccurrence of insecurity challenges across the federation.

These issues are ranging from banditry, Boko-Haram attack, kidnapping, and a host of other insecurity cases.

It will also be recalled that the president and the National Assembly had severally refused the idea of the bill for state police.

Contrary to the position of the president, and the Nigerian parliament, Chris Ngige says he likes the idea of state police.

2023: Probe aspirants who spend N100m on APC forms - PDP

In another development, reactions have continued to trail the cost of the ruling party's nomination form, the APC N100 million nomination forms for presidential aspirants.

The opposition party's chairman, PDP has called on the anti-graft agency, the EFCC to probe any aspirant who purchases the form.

Dr Iyorchia Ayu said the APC administration is all bent on inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians, hence it is evident for all to see and make a U-turn in 2023 by voting the PDP into power.

2023: Nigerians deserve a certificate of survival for the hardship caused by APC, says PDP group

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youth group, PDP New Generation, on Wednesday, April 20 declared that Nigerians deserve a certificate in 2023 for surviving the hardship caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Director-General of the group, Audu Mahmood, made the comment at a press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His words:

