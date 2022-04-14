The new leadership of the APC has been urged to ensure the party's presidential primary is free and transparent

The demand was made by one of the prominent groups in the party, APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum

The group held a rally in Abuja, urging the party's leaders to be above board and ensure only a popular aspirant wins the exercise fairly

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum have tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

Addressing the party faithful, the secretary-general of the group, Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, urged the party’s leadership to caution individuals already parading themselves as the APC’s flagbearers.

According to Ogbeh, the ruling party does not need such unhealthy and undemocratic displays at this time as it will send a wrong message.

The group, however, warned that unpleasant consequences beckons electorally should the party deny the best candidate the party’s flag under the guise of zoning or consensus.

Ogbeh said the APC must not fail to meet the expectations of Nigerians and the international community with its choice of candidate.

While assuring the party of their unflinching support as always, the group expressed confidence in the leadership to conduct a credible exercise.

Hon Ogbeh said:

''It is our considered opinion that it will be foolhardy for anyone to think that manipulating the party's presidential primaries will be the way out for their candidates.

''We are assured that the APC as a party is bigger than individuals, and the leadership of our party is well-positioned to avail all aspirants of level playing ground.

''As concerned party members, we must come to terms with the issues at stake should a non-popular candidate emerge as the presidential candidate to fly the party flag at the presidential election.

''This rally is therefore calling on the party under the dynamic leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to, without sentiment, ensure that the most popular candidate emerges as the presidential candidate of the party as the international community and other concerned stakeholders are keenly watching to see what will become of the APC.

''We must also warn that there would be unpleasant consequences electorally should the party deny the best candidate the party flag under the guise of zoning or consensus that fails to meet the yearnings of the masses in 2023.

''The need for free and fair primaries is incumbent on the party's leadership if we desire to present a strong and sellable presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections to emerge victoriously.

''Therefore, we are using the occasion of this rally to send this vital message to the National Chairman of our party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other members of the NWC to ensure nothing but a level playing field for all presidential aspirants.''

