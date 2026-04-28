Buying a used car in Nigeria requires careful inspection beyond surface appearance

Engine condition and documentation are some of the most important factors to assess

Test driving and checking systems like transmission and suspension are essential

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Buying a used car in Nigeria can be appealing due to affordability, but experts say careful inspection is essential to avoid costly mistakes.

A review of market trends shows that many vehicles that appear neat and well-priced at first glance may have underlying issues that only become obvious after closer examination.

Engine condition remains one of the most important factors to assess. Photo: Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

Across car dealerships, roadside sellers, and informal markets, buyers often make quick decisions without thorough checks. However, industry experience indicates that attention to detail, not luck, is what determines whether a purchase turns out to be reliable or problematic.

As compiled by Vanguard, below are key areas buyers should pay attention to before committing to a used vehicle:

1. Check the engine condition carefully

The engine tells the true story of any vehicle. Before committing to a used car in Nigeria, start the engine and listen. A steady, smooth sound is expected. Knocking, vibrations, or irregular noise may point to underlying issues.

Open the bonnet and look out for oil leaks, burnt smells, or signs that the engine has been recently washed to hide faults. Also, observe the exhaust when the engine is running. Thick smoke, especially blue or white, is often a warning sign.

Where possible, involve a mechanic. Many buyers skip this step and end up paying heavily for engine repairs later.

2. Verify all documents and ownership

Documentation is just as important as the physical condition of the car. A used car in Nigeria without proper papers can become a legal burden.

Ensure the vehicle has complete and genuine documents, including registration papers, proof of ownership, and customs clearance for imported vehicles. Cross-check the chassis number on the car with what is on the documents.

Buyers may also verify compliance details through relevant authorities to reduce the risk of fraud and ensure the vehicle meets regulatory requirements.

3. Examine mileage and signs of wear

Mileage can give a rough idea of how much the car has been used, but it should not be trusted blindly. Some sellers adjust mileage readings to make a car appear less used.

When inspecting a used car in Nigeria, compare the mileage with the physical condition of the interior. Worn-out pedals, faded seats, or a loose steering wheel with low mileage figures may suggest tampering.

Ask about how the car was used. A private car is different from one used for commercial transport, and that difference often shows in long-term performance.

4. Test the transmission system

The transmission system plays a major role in how the car drives. During inspection, take the car on a proper test drive.

For automatic cars, gear changes should be smooth without jerks or delays. For manual vehicles, the clutch should respond easily without excessive resistance.

Many transmission faults do not show immediately. A used car in Nigeria may appear fine during a short test but develop serious issues after a few days of regular use. That is why a proper drive test is important.

5. Inspect suspension and tyres

Given road conditions in many parts of the country, the suspension system is under constant stress. When checking a used car in Nigeria, press down on each corner of the car. If it bounces excessively, the shock absorbers may be worn.

Look closely at the tyres. Uneven wear can indicate alignment problems or deeper suspension issues. During the test drive, listen for sounds when driving over bumps. Unusual noises often reveal faults that are not visible.

6. Test electrical components

Electrical faults can be frustrating and costly. Before buying a used car in Nigeria, test all electronic features.

Check the headlights, brake lights, air conditioning system, dashboard indicators, windows, and locking system. Do not assume any fault is minor.

Electrical problems can spread over time, especially in vehicles with poor wiring repairs. It is better to detect them early than fix them later.

Hidden faults, including electrical issues and accident damage, can affect long-term performance. Photo: Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

7. Look for accident history and body repairs

The body of the car can reveal past accidents. Even when repainted, careful observation often exposes repairs.

Check for uneven paint, welding marks, or panels that do not align properly. Open and close all doors, the boot, and the bonnet to ensure they fit correctly.

A used car in Nigeria that has been involved in a serious accident may still function, but structural weaknesses can affect safety and durability. A professional inspection can help confirm this if there are doubts.

Dangote begins production of Peugeot SUVs

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has officially started assembling the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models at its Kaduna facility. The first batch of these vehicles is projected to reach the market in April 2026.

Buyers will be able to choose between the Allure and the premium GT variants, both equipped with a 1.6-litre THP petrol engine that delivers 163 horsepower and is paired with an EAT6 automatic gearbox.

The move is part of a broader effort by DPAN, in partnership with Dangote Industries and Peugeot, to revive the brand’s presence.

Source: Legit.ng