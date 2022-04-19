Ahead of the 2023 general elections, governance across the country has now been relegated by public office holders

At the moment, politicians in the two major political parties are preparing for an intense fight for governorship, presidential, legislative tickets

The parties have till Friday, June 3 as the deadline for the parties to produce their presidential candidates

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper has revealed how major organs of governments across the country now operate at the lowest ebb as politicians engage in an intense fight for tickets of their parties for the 2023 general election in the country.

A survey by the newspaper showed that top functionaries of government and lawmakers have riveted their attention to securing tickets for elective offices as parties step up preparations for primaries to pick candidates.

The 2023 party primaries are expected to be more intense in the main opposition party led by iyorchia Ayu.

Source: Facebook

The National Assembly has proceeded on break, ostensibly to enable its members, a number of whom are seeking fresh mandate or nursing governorship aspiration, to partake in their respective party primaries.

Thus, many lawmakers have been involved in a publicity stunt in the last few weeks, inaugurating empowerment schemes and projects in their constituencies to curry the favour of their constituents.

In Bauchi, the ongoing consultations by Governor Bala Mohammed over his presidential bid has slowed down government activities.

Though the deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela is always around the state, there is no indication of formal transmission of power by the governor.

Thus far, two commissioners and some political appointees have resigned their appointments to aspire for the tickets of the PDP in their constituencies.

In Akwa Ibom, notable politicians, including governorship aspirants mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have relocated to their country homes to woo their constituents.

They include Pastor Umo Eno who is Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred choice as successor; Senator Bassey Akpan; Mr. Onofiok Luke; Mr. James Iniama; Mr. Akan Okon and others.

In Kano state, a lot of the aspirants for various elective offices have literally swooped on their constituents, offering consumables and inaugurating supposed constituency projects.

While some of those with governorship aspirations are campaigning through different fora, sponsoring major political events, others have acquired branded vehicles deployed to the various localities in the state.

Sokoto State governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has, in the last few weeks, been outside the state to lobby PDP delegates and others as part of his ongoing consultations on his presidential bid.

Presently, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, is said to be in charge of affairs in the state.

In Plateau, the Government House in Jos, the state capital, which used to be a beehive, now records less activities, except when Governor Simon Lalong is around.

A civil servant who did not want his name in print said most activities have shifted to the APC party state secretariat and the campaign offices of aspirants.

“The governor is often out of the state for either politics or other issues and the moment he steps out, other principal officers seldom sit in their respective offices.

“At present, there are crucial files that need urgent attention but are unattended due to the ongoing lobbying for elective offices by politicians.”

In Ondo, at least six political appointees have resigned following a directive from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to all political appointees interested in contesting any position in the 2023 election.

In Lagos state, there is much attention on the presidential bid of a national leader of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu. The governor has been leading the campaign for the bid of Tinubu for president.

In Delta, most parties’ secretariats at the state, local government, and ward levels, as well as campaign offices of elective office seekers are wearing a new look in preparation for the party primaries.

