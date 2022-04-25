The road to Aso Rock in 2023 is reaching a fever pitch at present as all eyes are on former President Goodluck Jonathan to declare his ambition

Recently, a stream of protesters storm the private office of the former president demanding that he runs for the apex political seat in Nigeria

Meanwhile, controversial senator and human rights activist Shehu Sani has dropped his predictions ahead of the APC and PDP primaries

Controversial senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has issued a short cryptic comment via his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani in relation to the 2023 presidential election.

In his tweet, he said, "GEJ should not deceive himself nor allow them to deceive him."

Sources have revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is seeking the presidential ticket of the APC as a condition for him to run for office. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

In this tweet, it seems to be making reference to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who has been into a series of consultative meetings over a possible presidential declaration.

Recall that on Friday, April 22, there were streams of agitators who stormed the office of the former president demanding that he declare his presidential ambition.

Goodluck who is yet to issue a formal declaration addressed the protesters stating that he will not be making any declaration at present until his team concludes other processes involve.

2023: Jonathan holds crucial meeting for presidential declaration

Legit.ng also reported that the former president was invited to a closed-door meeting with some decision-makers from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sources said that Jonathan is demanding the presidential ticket of the ruling party as a condition to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Shehu Sani predicts outcome of APC, PDP presidential primaries

In another development, Senator Shehu Sani has stated his position on how the presidential primaries of Nigeria's apex political parties APC and the PDP will play out.

According to him he stated that the presidential candidacy of the ruling party APC will be determined based on who President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed.

He further stated that the presidential candidacy of the PDP will be decided based on a late negotiation on the eve of the primaries or on the basis of a bitter primary.

2023: GEJ leading public opinion poll

Meanwhile, an emerging report has confirmed that the former president has emerged as the winner of a poll carried out by a youth group known as Fix Naija.

The organisers in a statement sent to Legit.ng recently noted that the exercise was carried out on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Jonathan emerged the winner and defeated other presidential aspirants like former Lagos state governor; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Imo state governor; Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

