The build-up to the 2023 presidential poll has reached a fever pitch as speculations surrounding who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari heightens

With over 30 presidential declarations across the ruling party APC and opposition party PDP, the stakes are high at the moment

Controversial politician and human rights activist in a recent tweet gave his candid forecast on how the presidential candidates of the APC and PDP will emerge

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, many political pundits and stakeholders have begun to forecast their predictions on who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Controversial senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has stated his position on how the presidential primaries of Nigeria's apex political parties APC and the PDP will play out.

According to a social media post from his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, stated that the presidential candidacy of the ruling party APC will be determined based on who President Muhammadu Buhari has anointed.

He further stated that the presidential candidacy of the PDP will be decided based on a late negotiation on the eve of the primaries on the basis of a bitter primary.

His tweet reads:

“All said and done; the ruling party presidential candidate will be none other than who the president wants, and he shall be called Consensus.

“The opposition presidential candidate will be a product of a deal stroked on the eve, or a product of a bitter primaries.”

