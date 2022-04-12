Four presidential aspirants from the southeast region have accused governors of sabotaging their aspirations

The aspirants said governors from the southeast region under the Peoples Democratic Party are throwing their support to their colleague Nyesom Wike

According to the aspirants, they would ensure they abide by the provisions of the PDP while championing their cause to become president of Nigeria

The opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with a fresh crisis as presidential aspirants from the southeast region have accused governors of the party of working against their aspirations.

The Nation reports that the aspirants four different aspirants from the region had alleged that the governors of Enugu and Abia states; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu are tirelessly working against their aspirations to clinch the 2023 presidential ticket.

There seems to be a brewing crisis as PDP governors have been accused of working against southeast presidential aspirants. Photo: Pius Anyim

The aggrieved aspirants are a former Senate President, Pius Anyim; a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi; Sam Ohuabunwa and a US-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

According to the aspirants, they are disappointed by the lack of support from the southeast governors.

They also accused the governors of supporting, Governor Nyesom Wike, who is another aspirant from the south-south region and their colleague.

Sources within the party said the crisis hit the roof after a stakeholders' meeting over the weekend where the governors demanded zoning of the PDP presidential ticket to the south.

According to the source, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi had joined the meeting without inviting the southeast presidential contenders.

It was after the meeting that the governors including, Seyi Makinde, Wike, Duoye Diri, Udom Emmanuel reiterated their demand for zoning to the southern region of the country.

Angered by the demand by the governors, the aspirants have also called and scheduled a meeting for Saturday.

At the meeting which took place in Abuja, Anyim diplomatically said the four aspirants were working with the PDP governors.

Directing questions to the PDP southern governors Anyim added that whatever position they (the aspirants) take would be in line with the PDP constitution.

“Whatever they (PDP Southern governors) are doing or whatever they are not doing is not necessarily before us. So, when you meet them in their own meeting, you can ask them.

“Well, if our position tallies with that of the Southern governors, good luck. But, we are taking this position in the interest of national unity, in the interest of PDP, and in fact, in line with the PDP constitution."

“We believe that the PDP constitution favours what we are doing and we have to boldly step out with this position”.

Chief Olabode George had expressed concern about PDP leaving its presidential ticket open ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP chieftain made his position known amid reports that the opposition will not zone its presidential ticket.

According to George, PDP must make a strong statement that the party's presidential ticket has been zoned to the south.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five southern governors elected on the platform of the PDP demanded that the party must respect the zoning agreement.

The governors reiterated their position after a three-hour closed-door meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, April 8.

The chairman of the PDP Southern Governors Forum and governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu insisted that the party must consider the south for the sake of fairness and equity.

