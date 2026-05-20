Kano government announces the Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for all public and private schools in the northern state

For the Eid Al Adha celebration, also called Eid Al Kabir, boarding schools break from May 23, resuming June 1, 2026

The Kano state education commissioner wished the Muslim community a joyous Eid Al Adha 2026 celebration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano ministry of education has announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state.

As reported by The Punch, this is contained in a statement released on Wednesday, May 20, by Misbahu Yakasai, the director, public enlightenment, Kano state ministry of education.

Kano schools begin Eid Al Adha holiday as the education ministry announces break for public and private schools. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano schools to observe Eid holiday

According to the directive, all boarding schools are to proceed on holiday from Saturday, May 23, 2026 and resume on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Similarly, day schools are to commence the Sallah break from Friday, May 22, 2026 and resume on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The statement urged parents and guardians to pick up their children on the closing date and ensure their timely return on the resumption date.

The Sun quoted Kano officials as saying:

“Parents and guardians of students in boarding schools are advised to pick up their children on the approved closing date, Saturday, May 23, 2026 and ensure their timely return on the resumption date."

Ali Makoda, the commissioner of education, wished students, teachers, parents, and the entire education community a peaceful and joyous Eid Al Adha celebration.

Muslims worldwide to mark Eid Al Adha 2026

Legit.ng reports that Eid Al Adha, also called Eid Al Kabir, is a major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to Muslim tradition, Prophet Muhammad instituted the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha prayers, animal sacrifice, and charity mark the festival in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. Photo credit: @xghana_, @MujahidSSaad

Source: Twitter

Traditionally, Muslims dress in new clothes and attend special congregational Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) at mosques or open grounds on the morning of Eid Al Adha. The prayers are followed by the sacrifice of an animal, visits to family and friends, and the sharing of food with loved ones and the needy in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Saudi announces date for Eid Al Adha 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that Monday, May 18, 2026, will mark the start of Dhul-Hijjah.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the court said that pilgrims performing Hajj will stand at Arafat on Tuesday, May 26, corresponding to Dhul-Hijjah 9, while Eid Al Adha 2026 will begin the following day on Wednesday, May 27.

Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God provided a ram to sacrifice instead, according to Islamic tradition.

Source: Legit.ng