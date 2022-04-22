Former president of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that he has what it takes to take Nigeria to the Promised Land

Anyim disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, April 22, during an Iftar dinner for some of representatives of People Living with Disabilities

According to him, Nigeria needs a leader with good understanding of the country especially during its trying period

FCT, Abuja - Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate president and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that he is committed to build a nation that would serve all Nigerians.

Legit.ng reports that Anyim made this known in Abuja on Friday, April 22, while meeting with representatives of People Living with Disabilities on his aspiration to become the next president of the country.

Former Senate president Anyim Pius Anyim organises Iftar for some PDP delegates in Abuja. Credit: Anyim.

Source: UGC

The former SGF told the delegates that it was during his tenure as the president of the Senate the law to enhance easy access to public buildings by people living with disabilities was enacted.

Anyim who is a leading contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket met with the delegates as he observed iftar with them at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also promised to concentrate on their many abilities, adding that they would have an increased role in governance and that they would be considered as Nigerians.

Anyim further stated that they would enjoy the benefits and services of all government institutions that would be one of the pillars of his national economic recovery plan which would see to it that no one is left behind.

He told them he is soliciting their support as they are worthy and equal partners in his quest for the highest office of the land.

